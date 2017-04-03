Twins faithful ignore clouds to cheer young team; sold-out crowd drinks in 2017 home opener

Thousands of loyal fans streamed into a sold-out Target Field in Minneapolis Monday afternoon to watch their Minnesota Twins start fresh in their first appearance of the regular season in their 2017 home opener.

The Twins were taking on the Kansas City Royals, and Twins fans were excited to ring in the new season win or lose.

The day started early for Twins fans. They came to the Target Field Plaza in droves by 5:30 a.m. to get a free breakfast at the annual "Breakfast at the Plaza."

Fans say it's more than just a game--this is a symbol of the fresh start a new season can provide.

Shovanna Malloy-Rydeen comes to the home opener every year with her mother.

"It's the home opener!" said Malloy-Rydeen. "It's a new season... it's the beginning. Our summer family is here. We run into people we only see at the ball park!"

For other fans it's a matter of tradition. One Rochester couple was there celebrating their anniversary.

"My earliest memories are of my dad when the Twins first came," said Fred Rengstorf. "We had to get a transistor radio so we could listen to the Twins outside."

One thing is for certain--the loyalty and positive outlook of the Twins Faithful are unmatched.

That optimism may be needed since the Twins are hoping to turn things around after finishing in last place in the 2016 season.

Fans say the Twins' young talent and fresh roster gives them new hope.