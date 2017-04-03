Twins faithful ignore clouds to cheer young team; sold-out crowd drinks in 2017 home opener

A teenage boy was killed while competing at Spring Creek Motocross Park over the weekend. A family member said on a GoFundMe Page created in his memory, Kyler Lenz, 14, died from head trauma after he was thrown from his ATV.More >>
The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of a motorcyclist who died in a two-vehicle wreck near Mazeppa Tuesday evening.More >>
Rochester Police are searching for a potential stabbing victim after a fight outside of Dooley's Pub early Tuesday morning.More >>
Firefighters in Austin are working to recover a body from Mill Pond Wednesday morning. Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger said officers received a call about the body floating in the lagoon behind the Austin Library at 8:02 a.m.More >>
There was a scare at Soldiers Field Park where a woman claims her purse was snatched while she sat with a friend at a picnic table Monday night.More >>
The program got off to a slow start in its first year but after the program added chronic pain, it really took off. The key with medical cannabis in Minnesota is that it's smoke free and plant material is not allowed. In Rochester at Minnesota Medical Solutions, they treat around 30 patients a day.More >>
It's an exciting day for Rushford-Peterson schools. The first palettes hit the ground this morning as faculty and volunteers gathered to move into the new school. Earlier this year, teachers packed up their rooms at the old school and prepared to move.More >>
A crash on Highway 63 closed both lanes of traffic Monday morning. The crash happened south of Lake City and north of Oak Center. Drivers are being detoured on Wabasha County Roads 2 and 33.More >>
