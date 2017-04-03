Man high on LSD, meth, mushrooms scares people with wild threats

Employees and customers at two Rochester businesses got a scare Friday night when a man threatened their lives and fought with police trying to arrest him.

Rochester police were called to the Subway restaurant on 7th Street Northwest near 11th Avenue NW around 10 p.m. Friday when employees triggered the lock down feature, alerting law enforcement.

A man who later said he was high on drugs was making death threats to customers and workers.

By the time police arrived he had left the Subway restaurant and walked down 11th Ave. NW to the Kwik Trip gas station. There officers found the man trying to kick in glass doors inside the convenience store while threatening to kill people. Police say he threw a shopping cart towards an officer trying to contain him.

Police were able to arrest Mabor Mabor, 20, after wrestling him to the ground.

Mabor told police he had taken LSD, mushrooms, methamphetamines and consumed alcohol. He faces several charges including making terroristic threats, obstruction with force, and disorderly conduct.