SE Minnesota farmers haul hay to Kansas for wildfire relief

Farmers gather at the Austin Kwik Trip before heading out to Kansas (Photo by Lisa Scott)

After wildfires ravaged farms in Kansas last month, farmers in the southeastern Minnesota community are reaching out to help.

Jeff Kinney of Elkton and John Scott of Sargeant are leading efforts to bring hay to farmers who lost everything in the devastating blaze. Jeff tells us that the goal is to help get the farmers' feet back on the ground and they wanted to help because it is the "farmer way."

The group left Austin early Monday morning with more than 350 hay bales and they'll arrive in Kansas on Tuesday.

There's already been such a strong reaction around the community to what the group is doing that they've planned a second trip to Kansas for the near future.