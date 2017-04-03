No one injured after Sunday night plane crash near Blue Earth Ai - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

No one injured after Sunday night plane crash near Blue Earth Airport

Plane Crash in Blue Earth Plane Crash in Blue Earth
BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KTTC) -

A small plane crashed near the Blue Earth airport Sunday at 10:20 p.m. The Faribault County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a plane crash four miles south of Blue Earth.

Robin Hermanson, 67, of Garretson, South Dakota was flying the plane. Tim Lippert, 56, and his 13-year-old son, both from Easton, Minnesota were passengers. All three were treated and released at the scene by United Hospital Ambulance.

The Faribault County Sheriff's Office has secured the scene until the FAA completes the investigation into the crash.

Blue Earth Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, United Hospital Ambulance, and the Blue Earth Fire Department assisted on the scene. 

