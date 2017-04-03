Fans get set for the season opener at Target Field

It's the ultimate sign that spring is here. Baseball returns to Minnesota as the Twins get set to start the season at Target Field, hosting the Kansas City Royals this afternoon.

This will only be the second time that Target Field hosts the season opener. Perhaps starting the year at home will give the Twins a better chance at breaking an unwanted streak: eight straight opening day defeats.

The annual Breakfast on the Plaza got underway at 6 a.m. Gates open at 1 o'clock and first pitch is just after 3 p.m.

NewsCenter's Niala Charles will continue her live reports from Target Field today on the NewsCenter at Noon.