Wild go over 100 points for third time in team history

The Minnesota Wild entered the weekend coming off a big 5-1 victory over the Senators, with hopes of getting on a roll before playoffs start. Although they lost on Saturday at Nashville, they bounced back on Sunday at home with a 5-2 victory over Colorado.

The Wild had this game in an early burst. In the first six minutes of play, the Wild scored two goals first from Martin Hanzal and then by Jared Spurgeon putting the Wild ahead 2-0.

The Wild allowed a goal at the 17 minute mark, but shortly thereafter Erik Haula scored his 14th of the year to give the Wild a 3-1 lead going into the second period.

It was more of the same in the second as Zach Parise scored his 18th of the year on the power play, his first goal since that scary moment on Tuesday, putting the Wild ahead 4-1. Then with under four left to play in the period, Jordan Schroeder scored to put the Wild up 5-1.

Mikko Rantanen scored his 18th of the year seconds later but that would be it for both teams as a scoreless third period gave the Wild a 5-2 victory.

Devan Dubnyk was back in goal and recorded 30 saves on 32 shots allowing the two goals.

The win gave the Wild 100 points on the year for only the third time in team history, the first time came in the 2006-07 season and then the second came in 2014-15.

The Wild are hosting the Carolina Hurricanes for their final regular season home game Tuesday night at the Xcel Energy Center, with the puck set to drop at 8 p.m.