History buffs and sports fans turn back time with vintage baseball

Baseball: America's past time has been integral to our nation's identity since the 1800s and folks from all around Minnesota try to keep that history alive.

"We want to educate people," Corky Goskell, captain of the Rochester Roosters Vintage Base Ball team, said. "We want to show them how the game started."

When you see these guys play, one thing stands out. "The most obvious one is our gloves, it's a barehanded game," Goskell said. "You can see people during the game not wearing gloves, they just weren't invented yet."

Of course, we can't forget about the uniforms.

"We try and reflect the era and period correctness of the uniforms," Goskell said. "In the 1860s, most clubs would have worn what's called a shield or a bib."

There are no competitive standings, which helps emphasize the educational aspect of the game. For the Rochester Roosters, getting out and playing is all about the history.

"I am playing a sport that people have played in some form, for centuries," Doug Ernst, captain of the Quickstep Base Ball Club, said.

Being out on the field is a special feeling, and all it takes is one hit to realize that.

"Even if you can't play, come and watch," Ernst said. "Because you're not only learning and enjoying, in some ways you're stepping back into a valuable piece of history."