Olmsted County family loses boats, trucks and more in shed fire

Hot spots could still be seen Sunday evening.

The charred remains of an excavator.

An Olmsted County family lost numerous boats, trucks and farm equipment in a massive shed fire early Sunday morning.

It happened at a farm off Highway 30, east of Pleasant Grove, between Stewartville and Chatfield.

The homeowners said they woke up to popping sounds at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday and saw their large metal shed engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the shed. But the building itself could not be saved.

The homeowners said all the vehicles stored in the shed were destroyed as well -- including three boats, three or four farm trucks, a few tractors, trailers, an excavator, a skid loader and other equipment.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The homeowners said they did not know what caused the fire.

They said the shed was a popular gathering place, and was the venue for numerous graduation and wedding parties for their daughters. The family said insurance will cover most of the damage.