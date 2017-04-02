Rep. Tina Liebling enters 2018 gubernatorial race

There's a new contender in the Minnesota governor's race. Rep. Tina Liebling, DFL-Rochester, officially announced her candidacy Sunday afternoon.

People gathered at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester to hear Rep. Liebling's announcement. Supporters resonated with her stance on healthcare as well as an active government.

Liebling said that Minnesota needs a DFL governor to balance out the Republican led legislature. She believes that with her at the helm, Minnesota will be able to counteract what's happening at the federal level.

"I believe that Minnesota is really a unique place. Minnesotans can come together and keep this a progressive state, a state that really nurtures and supports our children -- where people can have a good quality of life no matter what Washington is trying to do to the country," said Liebling.



Liebling will have to contend with four other DFL candidates, including U.S. Representative Tim Walz of Mankato. She said she welcomes the conversations that will come out of the gubernatorial race.

If Liebling is successful in 2018 she would become Minnesota's first female governor.