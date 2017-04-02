23-year-old Mason City man arrested after police find drugs in home

What was thought to be an early morning burglary later turned into a drug arrest.

Mason City police received a call about a possible burglary at 1226 North President Avenue at around 7:30 Sunday morning. Police executed a search warrant at the home.

During their investigation they found a large amount of marijuana inside the home. It turned out the house wasn't burglarized and nothing was missing.



Police arrested 23-year-old Trey Richey. He's been charged with possession of a controlled substance with Intent to deliver, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Richey is currently being held at the Cerro Gordo County Jail.