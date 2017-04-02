Hundreds of firefighters meet for yearly training

Raging fires are terrifying, luckily they don't happen as often as they used to -- that's why preparation is key.

"As firefighters we don't fight as many fires anymore so it's good to keep these training skills up to date so when we have to use them in live situations we're comfortable doing that," Kristine Engstrand, a St. Charles firefighter, said.

Firefighters receive constant training, but once a year, around a hundred fire departments get together to learn from each other.

"A lot of times we'll share experiences or we'll learn from the students themselves and how they've encountered those types of situations," Scott Holst, an instructor and a Wabasha firefighter, said. "Then we share experiences as instructors as other departments and then how we handle them.

One main lesson to be learned this year was the invisible dangers in smoke. Since there's almost a romantic appeal around a firefighter being surrounded by smoke, it's important to remember the damage that it can cause.

"If you see smoke you know you have a hazard," Holst said. "At what level you don't always know. Monitoring can give you an idea of what you or the patient, the person that you're trying to save out of there, has been exposed to."

The importance of these classes is more than just learning something new, especially with how fast paced a firefighter's job can be.

"I'm just glad that we have classes like this so that we can train when we need to and take our time to train," Engstrand said. "Because in the event of when we actually use our skills we don't have that kind of time." Because last thing you would want is to be in the middle of a burning house and not remember a crucial step.