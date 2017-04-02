Fools Five Road Race in Lewiston attracts thousands for cancer research

Thousands laced up, and tens of thousands were raised. This year's Fools Five Road Race in Lewiston was another success.

On Sunday afternoon, 2,355 people ran either the 1-mile race or the 8K. The goal was to to raise money for cancer research.

The race, combined with the live and silent auctions from Friday, raised a total of $77,000, organizers said. The money will go to the Eagles Cancer Telethon and Gundersen Medical Foundation in La Crosse.

The race started 39 years ago, inspired in part by Ione Kessler's husband, who passed away from cancer.

"He wouldn't believe it. He would never believe it," said Kessler of the enormous support the race has gotten over the years. "Really awesome that after all these years, we're still doing this. For a small town, that's an awful lot of money that we raise."

After the race, organizers presented awards to the top finishers.

For more information on the annual race, visit foolsfive.org.