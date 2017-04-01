Daughters of the American Revolution donate four shields to Fillmore County Sheriff's Office

The Rochester chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution used their awards ceremony Saturday morning to help some people in need.

Every year they try to have a project to help out a group in our area, and this year they donated four ballistic shields to the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office.

Before Saturday, the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office only had one shield that had reached its life expectancy.

Now with these new additions, they can use them to not only protect officers lives, but also those around them.

"You know, to have them step forward and to say hey, we want to help you out, we want to make this donation we want to help make your job, your lives safer, it's just incredible," Tom Kaase, the Fillmore County Sheriff, said.

The day was also for awarding student essays that exemplify the DAR's emphasis on patriotism.

They also recognized American Legion Commander, Joe Brown, as their good citizen.