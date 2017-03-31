Wicked Moose celebrates last night

The wicked moose, a Rochester establishment since 1980 when it was known as Dooley's, is finally closing its doors.

Friday Night's last hurrah brought out plenty of long-time bar-goers.

"I've been coming here since 1999," Ray Wollman said.

"So I've been coming here for the last 10-15 years," Tiffany Dawson said.

"So I settled here in '97 and been coming here ever since," Paul Bissen said.

Many memories were made here.

"I met a hockey player," Wollman said of his favorite memory. "I'm from South Dakota, I've never made anybody famous and I met Shjon Podein and I got to hold the Stanley Cup."

Relationships blossomed

"This was the first place where we had our first date here," Richard Nohner said while having dinner with his wife. "It kinda started off and now we've been married for 30 years."

For many this was a special place.

"So it almost feels like home, it's very family oriented," Dawson said. "I always feel relaxed when I come here and it makes me happy when I come here."

With a unique music scene.

"I don't think there's another place like this in Rochester," Nohner said. "I think we're going to lose a lot of good entertainment."

Yet this goodbye feels too soon.

"It's awesome and I'm going to be heartbroken," Wollman said. "I'm going to miss this place."

"It's sad to see the place go but I'll always have the memories," Dawson said.

"It's sad, I mean this was my home," Bissen said. "My home away from home."