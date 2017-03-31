Faribault woman part of five who died from carfentanil overdose

It's a drug that's used as an elephant tranquilizer, and it played a role in five recent deaths.

43-year-old Melanie Beck, from Faribault, died on Valentines Day this year. Doctors are still performing tests but carfentanil was discovered in her system.

Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid that's used as an elephant tranquilizer. It's 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl. According to information from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, carfentanil is often disguised as heroin and has been blamed in recent overdoses around the country.

The five confirmed carfentanil overdoses in Minnesota happened from Jan. 30 through Feb. 17 in Minneapolis, Apple Valley and Faribault. The victims ranged in age from 23 years old to 43 years old.

Authorities say these are the first known carfentanil deaths in the state, and the issue is being considered a health crisis.