"A Kidney for Kirsten" draws in hundreds of community members - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

"A Kidney for Kirsten" draws in hundreds of community members

Posted:
By Alanna Martella, Reporter
Connect
HARMONY, Minn. (KTTC) -

About two weeks ago, we told you the story about a strong teenager named Kirsten Mock, who's in need of a new kidney.

In order to raise awareness of the need, raise funds for medical costs and travel, as well as look for potential donor matches, a benefit was held Friday evening.

Hundreds of community members showed up to A Kidney for Kirsten on Friday night at the Harmony Community Center, demonstrating the love and support they have for one of their own.

At the center of Friday's event was Kirsten, a 17-year-old born with only one severely damaged kidney, as well as many other complex birth defects.

She's already had her kidney replaced once, with the help of her father, and now she needs that one replaced.

Set with a medieval theme, Friday's benefit had turkey legs on a stick, pork chops, and side dishes to chow down on.

There was raffle with prizes like a golf cart, money, and more.

And, of course, there was a silent auction with art created by Kirsten, herself!

Also on tap was a performance by The Danger Committee: a Twin Cities-based knife-throwing, fire-juggling comedy act that's been featured on America's Got Talent.

Through all of the struggles, Kirsten's family remains selfless.

“Kirsten's not the only person in this community who needs a kidney, and so even if they can't donate to her, I hope they would consider,” said Clay Mock, Kirsten's father.

All proceeds from Friday night go toward Kirsten's medical costs not covered by insurance, as well as travel costs of driving from Harmony to Rochester three times a week for dialysis.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Rochester Public Transit begins Sunday bus service

    Rochester Public Transit begins Sunday bus service

    Rochester Public Transit has begun offering fixed-route service on Sundays. Every Sunday from now on, buses will operate on the current Saturday routes (Routes 21 to 26, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.). Expanded service will also be available to people who ride the ZIPS Paratransit Service.

    More >>

    Rochester Public Transit has begun offering fixed-route service on Sundays. Every Sunday from now on, buses will operate on the current Saturday routes (Routes 21 to 26, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.). Expanded service will also be available to people who ride the ZIPS Paratransit Service.

    More >>

  • Six killed in plane crash in northern Wisconsin

    Six killed in plane crash in northern Wisconsin

    Authorities say six people aboard a Cessna airplane were killed when it crashed in northern Wisconsin. The Price County Sheriff's Office says the airplane crashed at 3:21 a.m. Saturday near the city of Phillips. All the crash victims were adults, but no names have been released. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, citing a Facebook post on the site of Tioga Elementary School in Bensenville, Illinois, said two of the dead are physical education teacher Thomas DeMauro and a maintenance d...More >>
    Authorities say six people aboard a Cessna airplane were killed when it crashed in northern Wisconsin. The Price County Sheriff's Office says the airplane crashed at 3:21 a.m. Saturday near the city of Phillips. All the crash victims were adults, but no names have been released. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, citing a Facebook post on the site of Tioga Elementary School in Bensenville, Illinois, said two of the dead are physical education teacher Thomas DeMauro and a maintenance d...More >>

  • Pine Island crash sends driver to ICU

    Pine Island crash sends driver to ICU

    Credit: Pine Island Fire DepartmentCredit: Pine Island Fire Department

    A driver was rushed to the intensive care unit after his truck crashed into a grain bin near Pine Island. According to David Friese of the Pine Island Fire Department, crews responded at about 3:40 p.m. Friday to the 9,600 block of County Road 3 Northwest.

    More >>

    A driver was rushed to the intensive care unit after his truck crashed into a grain bin near Pine Island. According to David Friese of the Pine Island Fire Department, crews responded at about 3:40 p.m. Friday to the 9,600 block of County Road 3 Northwest.

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Pine Island crash sends driver to ICU

    Pine Island crash sends driver to ICU

    Credit: Pine Island Fire DepartmentCredit: Pine Island Fire Department

    A driver was rushed to the intensive care unit after his truck crashed into a grain bin near Pine Island. According to David Friese of the Pine Island Fire Department, crews responded at about 3:40 p.m. Friday to the 9,600 block of County Road 3 Northwest.

    More >>

    A driver was rushed to the intensive care unit after his truck crashed into a grain bin near Pine Island. According to David Friese of the Pine Island Fire Department, crews responded at about 3:40 p.m. Friday to the 9,600 block of County Road 3 Northwest.

    More >>

  • Six killed in plane crash in northern Wisconsin

    Six killed in plane crash in northern Wisconsin

    Authorities say six people aboard a Cessna airplane were killed when it crashed in northern Wisconsin. The Price County Sheriff's Office says the airplane crashed at 3:21 a.m. Saturday near the city of Phillips. All the crash victims were adults, but no names have been released. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, citing a Facebook post on the site of Tioga Elementary School in Bensenville, Illinois, said two of the dead are physical education teacher Thomas DeMauro and a maintenance d...More >>
    Authorities say six people aboard a Cessna airplane were killed when it crashed in northern Wisconsin. The Price County Sheriff's Office says the airplane crashed at 3:21 a.m. Saturday near the city of Phillips. All the crash victims were adults, but no names have been released. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, citing a Facebook post on the site of Tioga Elementary School in Bensenville, Illinois, said two of the dead are physical education teacher Thomas DeMauro and a maintenance d...More >>

  • Boy dies in apparent pool drowning in Maple Grove

    Boy dies in apparent pool drowning in Maple Grove

    Photo: MGN OnlinePhoto: MGN Online
    Authorities say a child died of an apparent drowning after falling into a swimming pool at Maple Grove home. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Department says emergency workers were called to the home at about 9 a.m. Sunday. They found the child unconscious in a pool and administered first aid. The boy was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released his identity. More >>
    Authorities say a child died of an apparent drowning after falling into a swimming pool at Maple Grove home. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Department says emergency workers were called to the home at about 9 a.m. Sunday. They found the child unconscious in a pool and administered first aid. The boy was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released his identity. More >>

  • 4 people die after vehicle hits 2 motorcycles Saturday

    4 people die after vehicle hits 2 motorcycles Saturday

    Authorities say four people from Iowa died this weekend after another vehicle crossed the center line of a Western Nebraska highway and struck the motorcycles they were riding on.More >>
    Authorities say four people from Iowa died this weekend after another vehicle crossed the center line of a Western Nebraska highway and struck the motorcycles they were riding on.More >>

  • Sunday alcohol sales now legal in Minnesota

    Sunday alcohol sales now legal in Minnesota

    Sunday, July 2, marked the beginning of a new era in Minnesota. That's because a new state law allowing alcohol sales on Sundays took effect.  Since statehood, businesses could sold liquor Monday through Saturday. But on Sunday people are able to purchase liquor all seven days of the week. During the 2017 legislative session, the Minnesota House and Senate overwhelmingly approved the Sunday sales bill. The bill got an extra push from House Speaker Kurt Daudt...More >>
    Sunday, July 2, marked the beginning of a new era in Minnesota. That's because a new state law allowing alcohol sales on Sundays took effect.  Since statehood, businesses could sold liquor Monday through Saturday. But on Sunday people are able to purchase liquor all seven days of the week. During the 2017 legislative session, the Minnesota House and Senate overwhelmingly approved the Sunday sales bill. The bill got an extra push from House Speaker Kurt Daudt...More >>

  • Minnesota has Sunday liquor sales, higher fees, new budget

    Minnesota has Sunday liquor sales, higher fees, new budget

    This weekend marks the first time that people will be able to buy liquor on Sunday in Minnesota. Looser booze laws and a new budget are among new laws that went into effect this weekend. The focus on passing a two-year budget meant fewer bills were moving at the state Capitol this year than in years past. But the Legislature did finally repeal a ban on Sunday liquor sales that goes back to statehood. That effort had fallen far short for decades, but an influx of more approving lawma...

    More >>

    This weekend marks the first time that people will be able to buy liquor on Sunday in Minnesota. Looser booze laws and a new budget are among new laws that went into effect this weekend. The focus on passing a two-year budget meant fewer bills were moving at the state Capitol this year than in years past. But the Legislature did finally repeal a ban on Sunday liquor sales that goes back to statehood. That effort had fallen far short for decades, but an influx of more approving lawma...

    More >>

  • SLIDESHOW: June 28 Storm Photos

    SLIDESHOW: June 28 Storm Photos

    A storm barreled through southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening, bringing downpours, heavy winds, and even two reports of tornado touchdowns. 

    More >>

    A storm barreled through southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening, bringing downpours, heavy winds, and even two reports of tornado touchdowns. 

    More >>

  • Manhunt near Millville nets fugitive Brent Espenson

    Manhunt near Millville nets fugitive Brent Espenson

    A five-hour manhunt in the woods near Millville ended with Wabasha County Sheriff's deputies arresting wanted fugitive Brent Espenson.  Sheriff Rodney Bartsh said Espenson, 32, is being held at the Goodhue County Adult Detention Center in Red Wing. "He's being held in Goodhue County right now on their warrants and he is also wanted in Olmsted County," said Sheriff Bartsh.  It began when deputies responded to daytime burglaries in Millville.

    More >>

    A five-hour manhunt in the woods near Millville ended with Wabasha County Sheriff's deputies arresting wanted fugitive Brent Espenson.  Sheriff Rodney Bartsh said Espenson, 32, is being held at the Goodhue County Adult Detention Center in Red Wing. "He's being held in Goodhue County right now on their warrants and he is also wanted in Olmsted County," said Sheriff Bartsh.  It began when deputies responded to daytime burglaries in Millville.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.