Rumpza, Beenken battle for WSU quarterback spot

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) - Winona State football head coach Tom Sawyer has some big decisions to make this upcoming season, including who will start at quarterback.

Byron native Jack Nelson graduated last year after throwing for the most yards and touchdowns in school history. Those are big shoes to fill, but coach Sawyer has a few candidates that could be up to the task.

"We're always looking for that 'it' factor," Sawyer said. "A guy that can make the big plays in the big moments."

Blooming Prairie native John Rumpza proved he could make big plays in high school. The redshirt sophomore threw for 8,856 yards and 112 touchdowns with the Awesome Blossoms, but he's never played a snap at the collegiate level.

"You just work your way up and wait your turn," Rumpza said. "Once your turn comes, then it's time to kick it into another gear and that's just motivation."

Rumpza's biggest competition will be fifth year senior Darren Beenken out of Farmington. Beenken has seen game action in 16 games over the last three years, throwing for 145 yards and a touchdown while backing up Jack Nelson.

"It's always been put the nose to the grindstone and get to work," Beenken said. For me, it was always competing and pushing Jack to achieve those things, it really pushed me to be a better quarterback."

Winona State is in the midst of its spring practice schedule. The Warriors are also scheduled to play a spring inter-squad game on Saturday, April 22 which could help determine a starter.

"We're putting them in a lot of heated situations in practice," coach Sawyer said. "The guy that handles that the best is the guy that's going to play."