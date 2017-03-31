Project to improve Fountain Lake water quality is underway

After years of planning and designing, the Fountain Lake Restoration Project in Albert Lea is moving forward.

Shell Rock River Watershed District hosted a ceremony at a Confined Disposal Facility to celebrate the milestone. After dredging the lake this is where the mixture of sediment and water will be placed.

The District says the water and sediment will be pumped out to the site, the sedimentation will settle out, the water will be siphoned off and will go back to the lake. Sediment accumulates over the years--some of it is washed in and some of it is there naturally, but ultimately it is from run-off.

"Our lakes here in this area are on the D-N-R's impaired waters list, which means from a water quality standpoint there is work that's needed to be done," said Laura Cunningham, Lakes Foundation President. "The lake over time has had poor health."

With this project the district is looking to improve water quality in Fountain Lake. They also say the removal of the sediment will make the lake look clearer.

"This is an essential piece of the puzzle for the Watershed district, for the community as a whole to create healthier lakes," said Brett Behnke, Watershed District Administrator. "So we have a lot of sedimentation on the bottom of our lakes that are nutrient rich and you need to move that out."

Behnke says the nutrient-rich sediment fuels algae blooms and other impairments to bodies of water, and the only way to correct that is to remove it.

He says they've been working for ten years to reduce sedimentation and will continue those efforts.