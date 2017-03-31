Crane installed in downtown Rochester for Broadway at Center project

The Rochester skyline is changing. A crane went up Friday for the Broadway at Center project in downtown Rochester.

Kraus-Anderson Construction closed East Center Street to put up a crane, signalling the super-structure of the Titan Tower is about to go up.

The skyrise will be 17 stories and is destined to be a Hilton Hotel connected with a skyway to the rest of the downtown system.

The dramatic work of putting up the steel beams will unfold in the weeks ahead.