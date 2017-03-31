Minnesota Taxidermy Show hits the Med City this weekend

The Minnesota Taxidermy Show rotates around the state and it's visiting the Med City this year to encourage taxidermists in the southern part of the state to attend.

Anyone could enter their piece in the show, regardless of skill level. Some of the pieces we checked out took a couple hundred hours to complete.

The pieces will be evaluated by judges, the public, and the taxidermists themselves for how lifelike they are and the artistic qualities they exhibit.

The main goal is to introduce newcomers to the taxidermy community and spark a new interest.

"The big thing that we try to do with any state show, whether it's Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, the Dakotas, it's about getting people there so they understand how much they can learn from doing it and it's always intimidating to start with but you'll be happy you went and you just go start asking questions, talking to people. You'll learn a ton of stuff just from talking to people at the show," said Minnesota Taxidermy Guild president Adam Zwick.

The show will be open to the public Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday. It'll cost you 5 dollars to get in.

You can learn more about the show on the Minnesota Taxidermy Guild's website: https://mntaxidermy.herokuapp.com/.