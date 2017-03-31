Police: Missing 13-Year-Old Found Safe

This weekend marks the first time that people will be able to buy liquor on Sunday in Minnesota. Looser booze laws and a new budget are among new laws that went into effect this weekend. The focus on passing a two-year budget meant fewer bills were moving at the state Capitol this year than in years past. But the Legislature did finally repeal a ban on Sunday liquor sales that goes back to statehood. That effort had fallen far short for decades, but an influx of more approving lawma...