Minnesota farmers shift to planting more soybeans with corn prices still dismal

Farmers across Minnesota will be planting fewer acres of corn this year than last, and with prices paid for last year's crop continuing to drop, that shouldn't surprise anyone.

The U.S. Dept. of Agriculture's March 31 report on planting intentions shows that Minnesota farmers intend to plant eight million acres of corn in 2017, only 95 percent of what they planted last year. The shift to soybeans is on in Minnesota, with farmers telling USDA that they intend to plant 8.45 million acres of beans this year, up about 9 percent.

Plans for this year's crop come at a time of dismal prices paid for corn and beans. At All-American Elevator in Stewartville, Todd Stockdale said there had been a price decline for most of the month.

"The price of corn today is 3.10 a bushel, the highest in two weeks," said Stockdale. "Most farmers are so disgusted with the price, no one is calling."

The price of soybeans tonight is 8.60 a bushel at All-American, after dropping steadily for weeks from February's average price in Minnesota of 9.54 per bushel.

Stockdale said many farmers are trying not to "admit a loss" to their banker by moving last year's grain at these low prices.