Minnesota farmers shift to planting more soybeans with corn prices still dismal

This weekend marks the first time that people will be able to buy liquor on Sunday in Minnesota. Looser booze laws and a new budget are among new laws that went into effect this weekend. The focus on passing a two-year budget meant fewer bills were moving at the state Capitol this year than in years past. But the Legislature did finally repeal a ban on Sunday liquor sales that goes back to statehood. That effort had fallen far short for decades, but an influx of more approving lawma...More >>
A 22-year-old Minneapolis man who beat his infant daughter to death has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Hennepin County District Court Judge Kerry Meyer sentenced Cory Morris on Friday after concluding in May that he was responsible for his daughter's death last year. The Hennepin County District Attorney's Office said prosecutors had sought the maximum sentence available of 40 years but the judge followed the recommendation from the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines. Authoriti...More >>
Around the world in just a couple hours, without leaving Rochester. That was the experience for people at IMAA's Walk Around the World.More >>
Hundreds of kids gathered to compete in the 5th annual whitewater kids triathlon. They had record breaking numbers this morning, with nearly 200 competitors. The goal of the day wasn't to race. While they kept time, that was only for personal achievement. What they really wanted was to encourage kids to get out and get active.More >>
Police in northeastern Iowa say a person has been shot to death, and an arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect. Charles City police said in a news release Saturday that the shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. Friday at the Casa Apartments. The victim was taken to a Charles City hospital and pronounced dead. Police have not identified the victim pending notification of family members. Charles City police later issued an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Antoine Williams char...More >>
You may have tried to solve a Rubik's Cube only to end up with a bigger mess than you started with. But it's safe to say one Rochester teenager has it down. He is prepping to compete against some of that fastest cubers in the country at the Word Cube Association Nationals Competition on July 7th.More >>
A five-hour manhunt in the woods near Millville ended with Wabasha County Sheriff's deputies arresting wanted fugitive Brent Espenson. Sheriff Rodney Bartsh said Espenson, 32, is being held at the Goodhue County Adult Detention Center in Red Wing. "He's being held in Goodhue County right now on their warrants and he is also wanted in Olmsted County," said Sheriff Bartsh. It began when deputies responded to daytime burglaries in Millville.More >>
Hundreds of kids gathered to compete in the 5th annual whitewater kids triathlon. They had record breaking numbers this morning, with nearly 200 competitors. The goal of the day wasn't to race. While they kept time, that was only for personal achievement. What they really wanted was to encourage kids to get out and get active.More >>
Residents of a Wisconsin neighborhood looked out their windows to find an elephant roaming through backyards.More >>
