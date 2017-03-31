Rochester woman accused of assaulting mother in her home with fo - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester woman accused of assaulting mother in her home with four-year-old inside

By Jacob Murphey, Anchor/Producer
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A frightening moment for one Rochester woman, after she was assaulted in her own home by an intruder, with her 4-year-old daughter inside. 

Rochester police were called to the 800 block of 9th Avenue SE around 10:30 a.m.Thursday with reports that a suspicious woman was going around, aggressively knocking on front doors of homes. 

Police say when they arrived to that block, the woman was gone but they heard yelling from down the street. 

When they arrived at the 700 block, they encountered a 4-year-old girl in the front yard of one home. She told police that her mom needed help.

Officers discovered the front door of the home kicked in, and inside, one woman assaulting another woman, pulling her hair and throwing punches. 

They were quickly able to separate the two women.

Police arrested Torria Wells, 40, of Rochester.

Officers said she told them "she was doing Gods work." 

Wells faces a first degree burglary charge and two counts of 5th degree assault.

Officers found a small amount of meth in her jeans pocket, so she also faces a 5th degree drug possession charge. 

Nobody was taken to the hospital.  Police say the 37-year-old victim knows Wells, but had no idea why she would assault her. 

