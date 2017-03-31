UPDATE: Water back on after main break causes street collapse

UPDATE: Rochester Public Utilities confirms a water main break headache is over.

RPU reports the water is back on after an overnight break causes a road closure-- and leaves residents without water.

__________________________________________________________________

A water main break overnight has caused a street to collapse in Northeast Rochester. RPU got the first call from the scene at 1:30 a.m.

Rochester Public Utilities has closed Teton Lane to traffic between 17th and 19th Streets NE. Several residents in the area lost their water. Water was expected to be restored by 10 a.m. However, RPU says repairs to Teton Lane could take all day.

RPU officials say this can be common in the spring when warming temperatures cause frost to leave the ground which causes roads to shift.

Look for the latest on this developing story on the NewsCenter at Noon.