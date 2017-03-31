Wild put on a show in 5-1 victory over Ottawa

The Wild's four game losing streak and putrid March ended last night as Minnesota's professional hockey team put on a show in a 5-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators.

The Senators have the second best record in the NHL's Eastern Conference but that wasn't apparent at the Xcel Energy Center.

Ottawa started off the scoring with a Mike Hoffman goal 16:20 into the first period giving all Wild fans a sense of dread.

That dread didn't last very long as Nino Niederreiter put in his 21st goal of the year just 47 seconds later to knot up the game.

Then in the second period, Niederreiter struck again scoring his 22nd goal of the year, his second of the game just over seven minutes into the second period to give the Wild a 2-1 lead.

Joel Eriksson Ek then joined the party scoring his third goal of the year off of a nifty pass form Charlie Coyle.

In the third, more of the same for the Wild as that third ranked offense game to play scoring two more goals, first by Matt Dumba on the power-play, then Jason Pominville put in his 13th of the year to bring this game to the final score of 5-1.

That fifth goal gave the Wild their most goals scored since March 10.

With Devan Dubnyk out for a rest, Alex Stalock was in his first game from the AHL this season. He faced 19 shots, secured 18 saves and allowed the lone goal in the first period.

The Wild look to have this victory as a turning point going into April and the playoffs, as they play on April Fools Day against the Nashville Predators in Nashville at 2 p.m.