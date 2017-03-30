Pooch, Pedal and Foot Patrol gives folks a check on their community

Neighborhood watches used to be a very effective way to keep an eye on your community.

But according to the Rochester Police Department, they just aren't doing what they used to.

Luckily a solution was just waiting to be found.

"And I saw some people walking their dog and it just clicked you know," Darrel Hildebrant said."Yes! the pooch patrol."

The Pooch Patrol started in 2014 with people just walking around with their dogs and reporting any suspicious activity they saw in their neighborhoods.

It has since evolved to be come the Pooch Pedal and Foot Patrol so anyone can participate, whether they have a dog or not.

And it has proven to its job quite well. "They're reporting a lot of the prowlers, we've caught burglars," Hildebrant said."We've caught a lot of suspicious activity that's going on, kids in parks after hours drinking."

The people that do it feel like they're making a positive contribution.

"The police aren't always able to be in your neighborhood" Michael LaPlant, a Patrol member since 2014, said. "If the citizens see something particularly in their own neighborhood that just seems out of place, they notify the police and it allows the police to get on it right away."

Through the use of training sessions held on the last Thursday of every month, they've been able to get more than 500 people involved, and patrol an estimated 80 percent of the city.

But the main goal is to show every bit helps.

"We want the people to realize that even though it seems very small and minute, it might be the piece that might really help us with really solving the problem," Hildebrant said.

Rochester residents interested in the program should sign up for the next class by e-mailing dhildebrant@rochestermn.gov or by calling 328-6890.