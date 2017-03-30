Minnesota House passes $1.35 billion tax relief bill - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Minnesota House passes $1.35 billion tax relief bill

By Chris Yu, Reporter
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Minnesota House of Representatives passed a Republican bill Thursday evening that would provide $1.35 billion in tax relief.

House File 4 passed on a 80 to 52 bipartisan vote. According to a news release from the House Republican Caucus, the bill would offer the following:

  • $269 million in relief for Minnesota’s senior citizens by increasing the income limit at which social security income is taxable. Under current law, seniors making less than $32,000 for a married couple or $25,000 for an individual must pay taxes on social security income. With House Republicans’ proposal, that threshold would increase to $61,000 for a married couple and $46,500 for a single filer in tax year and $72,000 for a married couple and $56,000 for a single filer in 2019. As a result, by 2019 nearly 284,000 senior citizen tax returns (single and married filing jointly) would be eligible to receive a tax exemption on their social security benefits with an average tax reduction of $710.

  • More than $125 million to address college affordability through a first-in-the-nation tax credit for student loan payments, along with subtractions and credits for families saving for college using 529 Savings Plans. Through the student debt tax credit, 77,500 students will receive on average a $640 reduction in their taxes.

  • $42 million in relief for farmers by reducing the burden farmers and agriculture land owners pay for school bond referendums. Approximately 240,000 farmers could receive property tax relief to reduce their disproportionate share of school district debt service. Farms will also benefit from a measure conforming the state death tax to the federal exclusion.

  • $35 million for families with young children by modifying the child & dependent care credit. A family of four earning $50,000 a year will receive an additional $1,200 toward their childcare expenses.

  • $203 million in relief for hometown businesses by exempting the first $200,000 in property value from the extra tax on businesses and freezing its automatic inflator. This helps every business owner reinvest in their business, protecting 30,000 Minnesota jobs.

  • $100 million in direct property tax relief for homeowners and renters.

  • Full funding for Local Government Aid/County Program Aid at current levels.

“With a $1.65 billion budget surplus, it is clear state government has overcharged Minnesotans,” said Rep.Greg Davids (R - Preston), the chief author of the bill. “As lawmakers, it is our responsibility to come together and provide tax relief for the middle class this year.”

But Rep. Tina Liebling (DFL - Rochester) opposes the bill, releasing a statement that says, in part:

The bill passed [Thursday] is an affront to common sense budgeting. Minnesota doesn’t account for inflation in our budget forecast, so our surplus is based on the idea that costs will be the same every year but revenues will grow.  When inflation is factored in, our projected budget surplus drops by more than $1.1 billion.  

Cutting taxes by $1.3 billion—with more cuts in the future—is not prudent.  While there are some very worthy provisions in the bill, I do not think we should be giving tax cuts to large corporations and wealthy individuals. 

Meanwhile, Rep. Gene Pelowski (DFL - Winona) said he supports the bill, but questions its size.

"I'd like to see it a little smaller so we can invest in higher education, more in K-12 education, and we can do a lot more in health and human services," said Rep. Pelowski.

The Minnesota Senate is expected to pass its own tax relief bill in the next few weeks. A conference committee will then reconcile the differences of the House and Senate versions. Once both chambers repass a final tax relief bill, it will be sent to Gov. Mark Dayton.

