Marijuana use advocate Stephen Conlin arrested; St. Charles neighbors react

Winona County Sheriff's deputies arrested Stephen Conlin, 58, Wednesday evening following an ongoing drug investigation.

It was the fourth time authorities have raided Conlin's business “The Buzz.”

Inside the business, authorities said they found bags full of 20 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Deputies said they found shotgun shells in a nearby shed.

Conlin was on probation at the time of Wednesday night's arrest.

Deputies also arrested Mickel Frisch, 23, for selling marijuana to an undercover officer inside the business.

Both Conlin and Frisch are now facing felony drug charges.

Conlin has been a long-time proponent for the legalization of marijuana, attempting to use legal strategies to promote his views, and even running for political office. At present 26 states and the District of Columbia have laws legalizing marijuana in some form, whether it be medical or recreational use.

Minnesota legalized medical marijuana use in 2014 but for some, medical use is not enough. Reacting to Conlin's latest arrest, many St. Charles community members told us Thursday afternoon they don't agree with his views and they don't think recreational marijuana should be allowed. But there are many different opinions on it.

"I feel that people that are suffering from cancer and things like that should have marijuana, if it's helping them, you know. To me, marijuana ain't a lot different than alcohol, it kills brain cells no matter what, but if there could be taxes made for Minnesotans here, I think it should be legalized," said Jim Kieffer, a St. Charles resident.

Though Kieffer said he believes only medical marijuana should be legal, and that all drugs are dangerous to some extent, he did say that law enforcement could focus on a crackdown on more serious drugs.

"I just think they're kind of hard on the marijuana laws, and they really need to crack down on the laws of like crack, cocaine, and stuff that really hurts people, and things like that," said Kieffer.

Currently, nine Minnesota lawmakers want to ask voters if Minnesota should legalize personal use of marijuana.

That would be in the form of a constitutional amendment to add to a statewide ballot. However, there does not seem to be enough support to place such a question on the 2018 ballot.