Rochester rated #1 in best places to live in America

We know the economy, tourism, culture and amenities makes Rochester a pretty great place to live. Even the *best place to live according to liveability.com.

The website ranks Rochester number one on the list of 2017's top 100 places to live.

It says the city brings in talent, research investment, and jobs. It also has room for growth with the expansion of both the destination medical center and U of M satellite campus.

The website says for its size, Rochester out preforms its larger counterparts.

Coming in second place was Iowa City, Iowa and third was Ann Arbor, Michigan.