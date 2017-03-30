"Paint the Town Pink" exceeds fundraising goal - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

"Paint the Town Pink" exceeds fundraising goal

Posted:
By Ala Errebhi, Reporter
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -

A huge win in Austin for cancer research -- "Paint the Town Pink" revealed that it surpassed its goal for this year.

Their goal was $300,000 but they raised $303,367 for cancer research for the Hormel Institute.

PTTP's official two-week campaign was from January 30th through February 12th, with fundraising events happening throughout the year, like "Fishing for a Cure" and "Paint the Rink Pink". They first started in 2011 with the first "Paint the Rink Pink" hockey games, since then they brought $1.1 million to the Hormel Institute.

All this in an effort to hopefully get closer to finding a cure for cancer.

"When we do this each year and we set goals and we meet them, of course we are proud of that," said Kathi Finley, Director of PTTP. "But really the winners in all of this are anybody who has and will be touched by cancer at some point, and it doesn't take too much to reach out to find somebody who has been touched by cancer." 

Finley says scientists apply for seed grants through the Pink money, and once approved they can apply for much larger grants through national and international research organizations.

PTTP says more than 100 businesses held events for them, and thousands of people from Austin and surrounding communities donated.

