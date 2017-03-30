Selection process for Easter trial may take more than a week

Thursday marks day four of the jury selection for David Easter, who is accused of shooting and killing another man at a state park.

The judge of the trial, Steven Schwab, says the process might take longer than a week.

The Freeborn County District Court needs a panel of 15 and they called back 10 possible jurors.

Both the defense lawyer and prosecutor asked them follow up questions based on a questionnaire they filled out, to determine whether or not they'd be suitable jurors.

Given that this case has an extensive witness list, the judge is checking to be sure possible jurors don't know the witnesses personally -- so that their judgement is fair and impartial.