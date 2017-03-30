Arrest leads to discovery of stolen goods in Rochester storage unit

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - An arrest in Goodhue County leads to stolen goods in Rochester.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says Goodue County tipped them off to stolen goods in a Rochester storage unit. They directed deputies to the Countryside Self Storage facility on North Broadway. Deputies carried out a search Tuesday.

Deputies report finding a 16 foot Cargo Mate enclosed trailer worth three thousand dollars. It had been stolen in Spirit Lake, Iowa. They also found a $9,000 New Holland skid loader that had been stolen in Savage, Minnesota. Twenty three brand new tires were also uncovered.

The tips all came following the arrest of Jason Krukow. He was arrested by the Goodhue County sheriff's office last week.

Krukow is facing a felony charge of possession of stolen property.