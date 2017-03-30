Throwback Thursday: deep snow pack and heavy rains lead to March 1965 flood

A spring thaw after a long and snowy winter often leads to floods, especially if the ground is still too frozen to absorb any water, and that's exactly what happened around Olmsted County in 1965.

In many areas in Southeast Minnesota, the snowfall for March stood at record levels.

Shown herein this photo from the History Center of Olmsted County is a bridge on Highway 52 north near Oronoco on the verge of being submerged.

Many tributaries of the Mississippi experienced flooding that spring, including the South Fork of the Zumbro River in Rochester, which crested at a little over 19 feet, exceeding the previous flood in 1962.