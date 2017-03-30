Throwback Thursday: deep snow pack and heavy rains lead to March 1965 flood

Around the world in just a couple hours, without leaving Rochester. That was the experience for people at IMAA's Walk Around the World.More >>
Hundreds of kids gathered to compete in the 5th annual whitewater kids triathlon. They had record breaking numbers this morning, with nearly 200 competitors. The goal of the day wasn't to race. While they kept time, that was only for personal achievement. What they really wanted was to encourage kids to get out and get active.More >>
Police in northeastern Iowa say a person has been shot to death, and an arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect. Charles City police said in a news release Saturday that the shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. Friday at the Casa Apartments. The victim was taken to a Charles City hospital and pronounced dead. Police have not identified the victim pending notification of family members. Charles City police later issued an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Antoine Williams char...More >>
You may have tried to solve a Rubik's Cube only to end up with a bigger mess than you started with. But it's safe to say one Rochester teenager has it down. He is prepping to compete against some of that fastest cubers in the country at the Word Cube Association Nationals Competition on July 7th.More >>
A five-hour manhunt in the woods near Millville ended with Wabasha County Sheriff's deputies arresting wanted fugitive Brent Espenson. Sheriff Rodney Bartsh said Espenson, 32, is being held at the Goodhue County Adult Detention Center in Red Wing. "He's being held in Goodhue County right now on their warrants and he is also wanted in Olmsted County," said Sheriff Bartsh. It began when deputies responded to daytime burglaries in Millville.More >>
Authorities are investigating after thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen from a construction site.More >>
Deputies assisted Rochester Police in arresting a man wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant.More >>
Three people are facing charges after confessing to stealing electronic items from an apartment Thursday.More >>
Residents of a Wisconsin neighborhood looked out their windows to find an elephant roaming through backyards.More >>
They want clear answers. That was the message people were sending the Mayo Clinic Health System at tonight's public forum. The forum was to give concerned citizens the chance to voice their concerns over Mayo Clinic Health System's decision to move some of their services from the Albert Lea location to the Austin location.More >>
A storm barreled through southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening, bringing downpours, heavy winds, and even two reports of tornado touchdowns.More >>
