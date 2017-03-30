Zimmer: Vikings QB Bridgewater now "strengthening the leg"

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said Wednesday that sidelined quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is on the mend and is making progress but there's no timetable for his return to the team.

Zimmer spoke with reporters Wednesday during the NFC Coaches Breakfast at the Annual League Meetings about Bridgewater's season-ending injury last August 30.

The Vikings head coach said Bridgewater continues to slowly work his way back after suffering that horrific knee injury during a non-contact drill in practice.

Questions still remain about his football future, even if he will ever be able to play again in the NFL.

Zimmer said there is still no timetable for his return to the Vikings.

"I mean he's getting to where his range of motion is good, he's starting to move more you know its strengthening the leg it was a rough rough injury."

Bridgewater was entering his third season as the Vikings quarterback when the injury occurred. He was replaced by Sam Bradford who enters the season as the Vikings starting quarterback.