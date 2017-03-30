MSU in talks on 10-year contract with hockey coach Mike Hastings

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota State is working on a new 10-year contract for coach Mike Hastings.

The university announced Wednesday that it was in the process of renegotiating a deal with Hastings that was believed to be the longest-term appointment among all current NCAA Division I men's hockey coaches.

MSU athletic director Kevin Buisman said he fielded "some inquiry" from another school with interest in hiring Hastings, which triggered the contract talks. Hastings said his "heart is in Mankato" and that his "intention is to make good" on the university's investment in him.

The Mavericks are 122-62-16 in five years with the Mavericks, who have twice been the WCHA regular season champion, twice won the league playoffs and three times appeared in the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.