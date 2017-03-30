Rochester officers, deputies put to the test in mock crisis scenarios

Listening, communicating and being patient -- those are some of the most important skills for law enforcement officers during times of crisis. On Wednesday, officers put those skills to the test.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office partnered with the Rochester Police Department for their 10th annual Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) at Woodlake Meeting Center in Rochester. During the training, professional actors played the roles of people in distress. Officers then had to use their de-escalation skills to try to resolve the situations.

On Wednesday afternoon, 24 Rochester officers, three detention deputies and three social services workers experienced the role-playing for the first time.

"Since we've been doing it, since 2007, we're actually one of, if not the only self-sustaining CIT program in the state," said Sgt. Jim Schueller of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

One of the scenarios involved responding to a man who was threatening to stab himself. Another scenario involved helping a distraught woman who had just left an abusive relationship. Click on the video player above to see those scenarios play out.

"We spend a lot of time on de-escalating people -- getting them to a point where they're willing or able to talk to us, whether that's overcoming a mental health issue, chemical substance abuse issues, or just a normal, everyday person that's having a crisis in their life," said Sgt. Schueller.

It's easy to be reminded on why this training is so vital. In just the past few weeks, there were were standoffs in Rochester, one on March 22 and another on Feb. 28. Both standoffs ended peacefully, thanks in part to CIT.

"Something we do as officers every day is talk to people. And oftentimes, it's people in crisis," Sgt. Schueller said. "So this is the one where we need to be concentrating on. This is every shift that we do this."

The role-playing sessions will continue through Friday.