Chatfield Lutheran pastors shave, cut hair for reaching food collection goal

A five-hour manhunt in the woods near Millville ended with Wabasha County Sheriff's deputies arresting wanted fugitive Brent Espenson. Sheriff Rodney Bartsh said Espenson, 32, is being held at the Goodhue County Adult Detention Center in Red Wing. "He's being held in Goodhue County right now on their warrants and he is also wanted in Olmsted County," said Sheriff Bartsh. It began when deputies responded to daytime burglaries in Millville.More >>
Deputies assisted Rochester Police in arresting a man wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant.More >>
Residents of a Wisconsin neighborhood looked out their windows to find an elephant roaming through backyards.More >>
Three people are facing charges after confessing to stealing electronic items from an apartment Thursday.More >>
A storm barreled through southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening, bringing downpours, heavy winds, and even two reports of tornado touchdowns.More >>
The start of July means new laws will take effect all across Minnesota. This year, those changes are headlined by the start of Sunday liquor sales.More >>
Authorities are investigating after thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen from a construction site.More >>
Seven teenagers are facing charges stemming from vandalism in April at Byron High School. Many of the suspects confessed to authorities after security footage, and help from a hardware store, led investigators to them.More >>
