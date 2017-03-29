Audit reveals Rochester Art Center struggling financially

The Rochester Art Center is struggling financially.

The art center's 2014-2015 audit became available February 21, 2017, and some of the figures are raising concerns.

For example, in 2014 the Rochester Art Center had $100,810 in cash assets. However, in 2015, that amount dropped to $33,000.

Additionally, between those two years the art center lost over $88,000. Memberships and donations declined as well.

However, an anonymous source told KTTC that the Rochester Art Center has struggled financially since 2001, around the time when the new building opened. "The amount since then has varied but has always been close to that balance."

Because of the larger building, the city of Rochester helped the art center cover operation costs by giving them "additional revenue to help offset costs lost from rentals in 2014 and 2015."

When construction began on Mayo Civic Center in 2015, the art center took a financial hit, according to the anonymous source. They said the art center had around a $200,000 rental income prior to the groundbreaking.

The Rochester Art Center heavily relies on rental income, especially weddings. Rochester city council member Michael Wojcik noted that nobody wants to rent a room in a construction zone. "We did see some of the rentals for that area fall off the table." He said he has concerns about some of the art center's other expenses, but said because of the construction they at least have some understanding of why revenue wasn't as high as the year before.

In order to receive grants from the city, the art center has to report its finances to the city on an annual basis. Wojcik stated that when he was previously on the art center's board he didn't think he had the amount of information a board member should have had. He's been aware of the art center's ongoing struggles, and said he's spent the past four to five months coming up with a financial plan moving forward.

However, an anonymous source said the Rochester Art Center has always been honest with the city about their finances and audits, stating that in order to receive grants from the city they have to present an audit.

But financial struggles aren't just limited to the Rochester Art Center. Wojcik noted that there's a real issue with some nonprofit institutions in Rochester. "They're all facing challenges. Everyone's tapped out, there's a lot of expenses in this community, the revenue hasn't necessarily kept pace. The city needs to have a discussion about what our level of funding is going to be, what our commitment is going to be, and what our expectations are going to be out of all these institutions."

He claimed there needs to be more transparency and responsibility with public money.

In the short run, the art center likely faces continued financial difficulties, which is why the city of Rochester and its citizens need to support it.

To see the complete 2014-2015 audit of the Rochester Art Center, click here.