Skilled nursing facilities and heart failure have close link, says Mayo Clinic's new findings

New findings suggest the relationship between heart failure and skilled nursing facilities have a close link.

Mayo Clinic says following a heart failure diagnosis, most patients stay at a skilled nursing facility. What's expected to be a quick stay actually lasts on average, almost five months. Plus some back and forth between the hospital to the nursing facility.

After studying about 1,500 residents of Olmsted County, researchers say patients' likelihood to be readmitted to the hospital is linked to their ability to carry on daily living tasks.

Nursing facilities now have a better understanding of how to better support these patients, so they can return home faster.