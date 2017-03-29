Police respond to crash in SE Rochester

Rochester police respond to a two car crash in Southeast Rochester, after a woman makes a u-turn in front of a mini van.

It happened just before 11 o'clock Wednesday morning at 20th Street and 9th Avenue Southeast.

Rochester Police say, an older woman, with one passenger, was reportedly west bound on 20th Street, when she decided to make the u-turn. A mini-van that had five teenage boys inside, rear-ended her.

No one was hurt but both vehicles had extensive damage.