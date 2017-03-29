Police respond to crash in SE Rochester

You may have tried to solve a Rubik's Cube only to end up with a bigger mess than you started with. But it's safe to say one Rochester teenager has it down. He is prepping to compete against some of that fastest cubers in the country at the Word Cube Association Nationals Competition on July 7th.More >>
A five-hour manhunt in the woods near Millville ended with Wabasha County Sheriff's deputies arresting wanted fugitive Brent Espenson. Sheriff Rodney Bartsh said Espenson, 32, is being held at the Goodhue County Adult Detention Center in Red Wing. "He's being held in Goodhue County right now on their warrants and he is also wanted in Olmsted County," said Sheriff Bartsh. It began when deputies responded to daytime burglaries in Millville.
Authorities are investigating after thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen from a construction site.
Deputies assisted Rochester Police in arresting a man wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant.
Three people are facing charges after confessing to stealing electronic items from an apartment Thursday.
Residents of a Wisconsin neighborhood looked out their windows to find an elephant roaming through backyards.
They want clear answers. That was the message people were sending the Mayo Clinic Health System at tonight's public forum. The forum was to give concerned citizens the chance to voice their concerns over Mayo Clinic Health System's decision to move some of their services from the Albert Lea location to the Austin location.
The start of July means new laws will take effect all across Minnesota. This year, those changes are headlined by the start of Sunday liquor sales.
After months of discussion and protest, Mayo Clinic's food service workers have reached a tentative agreement for their new 5-year contracts.
The exhibit, When Home Won't Let You Stay, is all about empathy; sharing the stories of the people who are now calling Minnesota home. The artist, James Bowey, intends for people to see the photographs, read the stories and contribute to an open discussion where people can share their personal experiences.
