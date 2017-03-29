Police respond to crash in SE Rochester - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Police respond to crash in SE Rochester

Posted:
By Jason Pope, Executive Producer
Connect
Damage to the older woman's car. Damage to the older woman's car.
Damage to van. Damage to van.
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Rochester police respond to a two car crash in Southeast Rochester, after a woman makes a u-turn in front of a mini van.

It happened just before 11 o'clock Wednesday morning at 20th Street and 9th Avenue Southeast.

Rochester Police say, an older woman, with one passenger, was reportedly west bound on 20th Street, when she decided to make the u-turn. A mini-van that had five teenage boys inside, rear-ended her. 

No one was hurt but both vehicles had extensive damage.   

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.