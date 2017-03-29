Fourth arrest in Rochester home invasion.

There's been a fourth arrest in a home invasion that was live-streamed on social media.

Police arrested 19-year-old Elijah Hollins Tuesday morning at John Marshall High School. He is facing a charge of first degree burglary.

His arrest follows that of three other teens after the incident Saturday afternoon.

Rochester Police say three cars, filled with people, came to an apartment on 21st Avenue Southeast. The intruders kicked-in the door, and some residents fought with them. The intruders pulled out guns, but took off when the person they were looking for wasn't home.

Someone inside the apartment was recording the invasion as it was happening and shared it on social media.

Police say that video has helped identify the suspects.