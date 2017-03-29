Fourth arrest in Rochester home invasion. - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Fourth arrest in Rochester home invasion.

Posted:
By Jason Pope, Executive Producer
Connect
Elijah Hollins Elijah Hollins
Donte Wilkins, Kareem Hollins, Elliott Norwood Jr. Donte Wilkins, Kareem Hollins, Elliott Norwood Jr.
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

There's been a fourth arrest in a home invasion that was live-streamed on social media.

Police arrested 19-year-old Elijah Hollins Tuesday morning at John Marshall High School. He is facing a charge of first degree burglary.

His arrest follows that of three other teens after the incident Saturday afternoon.

Rochester Police say three cars, filled with people, came to an apartment on 21st Avenue Southeast. The intruders kicked-in the door, and some residents fought with them. The intruders pulled out guns, but took off when the person they were looking for wasn't home.

Someone inside the apartment was recording the invasion as it was happening and shared it on social media.

Police say that video has helped identify the suspects.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.