Watson Recycling named "Family-Owned Small Business of the Year" in Minnesota

The Minnesota District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration has announced this year's state winners, and one local business has reason to celebrate.

Oronoco-based Watson Recycling has been named the "Family-Owned Small Business of the Year".

The business has been a family organization for about 35 years, and is now in its third generation.

With a total of 25 employees, 8 of them being family members, the business works hard to recycle metal.

Metal gets brought in by customers, is weighed, and the customers get paid for it.

Watson Recycling will then process the metal and ship it to wherever it needs to go.

When the business began, it would recycle three to five million pounds of metal per year, and this year, the company expects to recycle 55 million pounds!

"Part of the requirements for this award is that you have to have at least third generation family-owned business, which shows you can successfully navigate generation to generation. And so, I am the third generation of this business and it is a real honor and privilege to receive that award and recognize the work that's going into our business," said CEO Jeremiah Watson.

This type of award highlights the impact of outstanding entrepreneurs and what they give back to the community.

Watson Recycling will be recognized during National Small Business Week, which will be celebrated April 30th to May 6th.