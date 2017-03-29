Some Rochester residents displaced after fire breaks out in a laundry room

A dryer fire displaces residents at the Gift of Life Transplant House Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out in the laundry room at 705 2nd Street SW shortly after 1:30 in downtown Rochester.

The sprinkler system helped keep the fire from spreading, but heavy smoke filled the basement level.

Estimated cost of the damage is less than 25-thousand dollars.

Everyone who was inside the building at the time of the fire, was evacuated safely. After the fire was put out, most people were able to return to their rooms, but some people are staying at a local hotel.

The cause is currently under investigation.