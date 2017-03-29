Iowa man gets up to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing a ch - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Iowa man gets up to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing a child

Posted:
By Jason Pope, Executive Producer
Gerad Kuhlmann
NORTHWOOD, Iowa (KTTC) -

A judge hands down a prison sentence to an Iowa man accused of sexually abusing a child.

30-year-old Gerad Kuhlmann, from Northwood, Iowa, was sentenced for up to 30 years in prison on Monday after entering an Alford plea. To make the 30 years, the judge sentenced Kuhlmann to ten years for each charge he was facing. The judge also ruled that the sentences be served consecutive.

When Kuhlmann is released from prison, he must register as a sex offender.

