Rochester Police asking for help in finding missing person

By Jason Pope, Executive Producer
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

According to the RPD, 13-year-old Journee Malone was last seen at her home in the Gage East Apartments around 5 p.m. on Monday, March 27. The Gage East Apartments is located in the 900 block of 40th St. NW. Malone was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, jeans and black boots. She was also carrying a black backpack.

RPD says, Malone is considered a vulnerable missing juvenile due to her last known mental state.

Malone is 5'3", 120 lbs, brown eyes, long curly brown hair, and has a light brown complexion.

Anyone who has any information should contact Investigator Anne Johnson at (507)-328-6921. If spotted, call RPD Dispatch at (507)-328-6800 or 911.

