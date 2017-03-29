Vandals damage Rochester luxury apartment complex

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Rochester police are investigating a case of vandalism at a luxury apartment complex in southwest Rochester.

Rochester police say the complex, named "Red 44", was broken into sometime between 8 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 a.m. Monday.

The complex is across from the Waters on Mayowood in Southwest Rochester at 839 16th Street SW. It is scheduled to open to renters in August.

Police say when workers came in to work on the apartments, they found more than 20 units had been damaged.

According to the Police Department, granite, walls, and windows were destroyed in the individual apartments.

Vulgar statements were also spray painted on the walls inside the building.

The roof, which is supposed to feature a rooftop lounge, was also damaged.

So far developers have not released a dollar amount on the damage.

According to the "Red 44" website, the complex will have 159 upscale apartments.



