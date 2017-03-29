Wild drop fourth straight in 5-4 OT loss to Capitals, Parise out after taking stick to the face

Wild's winger Zach Parise on the ice after taking stick to the face

The Wild's offense finally showed up, but it was for naught as their late game-tying rally fell short losing 5-4 in overtime Tuesday to the Washington Capitals.

The Wild got down early when former Warroad hockey star TJ Oshie, winner of two Minnesota state titles, scored to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead.

That wasn't the only problem for the Wild in the period as left winger Zach Parise left after taking a stick to the face from Tom Wilson. Parise stayed on the ice for a few moments and left with some assistance. He did not return, and more information on his condition will be announced Wednesday.

The Wild got things going offensively in the second period, as Jason Pominville and Martin Hanzal both scored and assisted on goals, but Capitals star Alex Ovechkin scored two power play goals as the game went to the third period with a score of 3-2.

In the third period, Ovechkin got his third power play goal of the day for the hat trick to give his team a 4-2 lead.

Then the Wild's offense mounted a comeback.

Jared Spurgeon scored to make it 4-3, his ninth goal of the year, and then Spurgeon assisted on Eric Staal's 27th of the year with under 30 seconds remaining to tie the game.

In overtime, the game didn't last much longer as TJ Oshie, broke the hearts of the people in his home state with a game winner, his 32nd of the year, to give his team a 5-4 victory in St. Paul.

The loss was the Wild's fourth straight and their ninth in the past ten games. The loss was also their twelfth this month, bringing their March record to 3-12.

The Wild have nearly doubled their loss total on the season this month as the Bruce Boudreau led team started the month at 41-14-6 and going into their final game of the month, the Wild are 44-24-8.

The Wild's month of March ends on Thursday, with a home game versus the Ottawa Senators at 8 p.m.