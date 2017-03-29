JM's Matthew Hurt named 1st-Team All-State

John Marshall High School's Matthew Hurt joined elite company Tuesday, named to the Associated Press First Team All-State as a sophomore.

Hurt joins Champlin Park's McKinley Wright, Maple Grove's Brad Davison, Nate Reavers of Lakeville North and Player of the Year Tre Jones out of Apple Valley on the 1st Team.

Hurt had a big season averaging 30-points and 10-rebounds a game, tying a school single game scoring mark that's stood since 1965 by pumping in 47-points at Century late in the season. He also set a new career scoring mark at John Marshall passing his brother Michael.

Hurt helped guide the Rockets to a 25-4 record including 22-0 in the Big Nine which included a Conference Championship for the Rockets. JM also put together a 22-game winning streak only to have it snapped in the Section Championship against Lakeville North.

Hurt was named the KTTC Newscenter Sports Athlete of the Week twice this season.

Austin's Duoth Gach was named to the 3rd-Team All-State, after averaging nearly 16-points per game during his junior season.