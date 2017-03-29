Riders try out adaptive bikes as part of Olmsted County Public Health initiative

Riders of all abilities tried out different types of adaptive bikes in Rochester Tuesday evening, as part of an initiative to build a healthier community.

Olmsted County Public Health is working with Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) to purchase five adaptive bikes using a $10,000 grant. The bikes would then be available for rent from Rochester Parks and Recreation.

"Well, we're building a healthier community. And in order to do that, we need places to be active so that people can have physical activity. We have great parks and trails here in Olmsted County. And we want people to get out and use them," said JoAnne Judge-Dietz, the school coordinator for SHIP at Olmsted County Public Health.

But because there are so many types of adaptive bikes, officials hosted an event at the Graham Arena Complex Tuesday evening so the public can try out various models and provide input.

"Some of the bikes are low to the ground for people that have balance issues," said Judge-Dietz. "Some are tandem bikes so that a caregiver might be able to bring someone with Alzheimer's or Parkinson's so they can ride together."

Brian Richardson, who got to try some of the bikes, said he enjoys cycling because of the "wind getting in my face."

"Even people with disabilities are still able to enjoy life and get out, and enjoy everyday activities just like you and I would do," said Kayla Rasmussen with Cardinal of Minnesota, who accompanied Richardson to the event. "And for them to put this [event] on and let these people come out and ride the bikes -- I mean, it's a blessing."

