Farmers upset over MnDOT's regulations for mowing and baling ditches

Farmers might have reason to cheer one bill under consideration in the House.

Baling hay is an important crop. Some years, farmers can even get four cuttings if everything goes right.

Lawmakers are considering legislation that would prevent MnDOT from regulating farmers who want to mow the grass in roadside ditches, like they have been doing for decades.

Farmers want to be free to harvest the hay in the ditches for hay for their cattle MnDOT has been thinking about some kind of a permit process which has infuriated a lot of farmers.